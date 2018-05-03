Merritt (arm) will embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

Merritt was able to compete in a few extended spring training games but this will be the first time the 26-year-old is back on the mound in a live minor-league game since experiencing a "tired arm" in late March. It seems likely that Merritt will require multiple outings with Columbus before returning to Cleveland, so don't expect to see him back in the majors until mid-May at the earliest.