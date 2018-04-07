Merritt (arm) will appear in an extended spring training contest Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Merritt continues to recover from a "tired arm" that has sidelined the right-hander from game action since the last week of spring training. He appears to be a few weeks away from returning to the Indians, as the left-hander will likely require a start or two in the minors on a rehab assignment.

