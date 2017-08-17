Indians' Ryan Merritt: Will be recalled for Thursday start
Merritt is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Twins, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The Twins and Indians are set to play a doubleheader Thursday after Wednesday's game was postponed by rain, so Merritt will serve as the 26th and make his second spot start of the season. He allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out two batters through four innings in his only other start for the Indians this season.
More News
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Shuttles back to minors•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Returns to big leagues•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Optioned to minors•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Serving as 26th man Saturday•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Expects to be recalled as 26th man Saturday•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Sent back to minors following spot start•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...