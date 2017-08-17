Merritt is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Twins, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Twins and Indians are set to play a doubleheader Thursday after Wednesday's game was postponed by rain, so Merritt will serve as the 26th and make his second spot start of the season. He allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out two batters through four innings in his only other start for the Indians this season.