Indians' Sam Hentges: Added to 40-man roster

Hentges (shoulder) had his contract purchased from High-A Lynchburg on Tuesday.

Adding Hentges to the 40-man roster protects the 22-year-old from the Rule 5 draft. Across 23 starts for the Hillcats in 2018, Hentges posted a 3.27 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 122:53 K:BB (118.1 innings). The southpaw figures to report to Double-A Akron to begin the 2019 campaign.

