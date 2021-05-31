Hentges took the no-decision in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against Toronto, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 2.1 innings in a 6-5 win.

Hentges got through the game's first two innings unscathed but ran into trouble the second time through the order, allowing five straight base runners and all four runs once Toronto leadoff man Marcus Semien stepped to the plate a second time. He's yet to pitch more than five innings in any start and needs to work deeper into games to become a streamer.