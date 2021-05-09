Hentges and Cleveland won't face Cincinnati on Sunday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will make up the game Aug. 9. Hentges was scheduled to make his third career MLB start Sunday after he was battered for five runs (four earned) on 11 hits and two walks over 6.1 innings in his first two outings. Due to his poor results and his standing as Cleveland's No. 5 starter, Hentges could be pushed to the back of the team's pitching schedule heading into the upcoming week.