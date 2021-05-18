Hentges (1-1) yielded six runs on five hits and three walks over 1.2 innings Monday, striking out one and taking the loss against the Angels.

Hentges allowed a run to score on a groundout by Anthony Rendon in the first inning but things got out of hand quickly in the second. Shortly after a two-run double by Juan Lagares, Hentges served up a three-run blast to Shohei Ohtani. His season ERA shot up to 6.46 over 15.1 frames. It was just the second start of his young MLB career and it's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation. Hentges is currently projected to face the Twins at home this weekend.