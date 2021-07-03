Hentges (1-3) took the loss versus Houston on Friday. He allowed six runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

For the second straight outing, a half-dozen runs were charged to Hentges. The southpaw continues to struggle in a starting role this year. Through 14 outings (seven starts), he's posted an 8.22 ERA, 2.06 WHIP and 41:22 K:BB across 38.1 innings. Hentges will likely stay in the rotation until one of Zach Plesac (thumb) or Shane Bieber (shoulder) is ready to come off the injured list. Hentges tentatively lines up to pitch versus Kansas City next week.