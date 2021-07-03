Hentges (1-3) took the loss versus Houston on Friday. He allowed six runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 2.2 innings.
For the second straight outing, a half-dozen runs were charged to Hentges. The southpaw continues to struggle in a starting role this year. Through 14 outings (seven starts), he's posted an 8.22 ERA, 2.06 WHIP and 41:22 K:BB across 38.1 innings. Hentges will likely stay in the rotation until one of Zach Plesac (thumb) or Shane Bieber (shoulder) is ready to come off the injured list. Hentges tentatively lines up to pitch versus Kansas City next week.
More News
-
Indians' Sam Hentges: Struggles with command in loss•
-
Indians' Sam Hentges: Start postponed by rain•
-
Indians' Sam Hentges: In line for another start•
-
Indians' Sam Hentges: Tosses five scoreless frames•
-
Indians' Sam Hentges: Start awaits Sunday•
-
Indians' Sam Hentges: Struggles in relief outing•