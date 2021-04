Hentges (1-0) allowed two hits and no walks while striking out one in 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the win against the Yankees on Sunday.

Hentges gave up one run in his major-league debut Tuesday, and he picked up the win in relief in Sunday's series finale against the Yankees. The southpaw has now allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out four in 2.1 relief innings this year.