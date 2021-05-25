Hentges didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 6-5 win over the Tigers, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

The left-hander left the game after 88 pitches (52 strikes) and was in line for his second loss before the Cleveland offense tied it up in the top of the sixth inning. There were still signs of progress however, as Hentges put together his longest outing since moving into the rotation while establishing a new career high in strikeouts. He'll take a 62.0 ERA and 22:12 K:BB through 20.1 innings into his next start.