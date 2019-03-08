Indians' Sam Hentges: Heading to Double-A
Hentges was optioned to Double-A Akron on Friday.
Hentges made 23 starts for High-A Lynchburg last season and had a 3.27 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 122 strikeouts over 118.1 innings. The Indians added the 22-year-old to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft and made appearances in at major-league spring training.
