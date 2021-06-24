Hentges will remain in the rotation and start Saturday's game against the Twins, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

After working in relief in his first three outings of June, Hentges moved back into the rotation last weekend, when a fifth starter was needed with Zach Plesac (thumb) and Shane Bieber (shoulder) on the injured list. Hentges delivered an excellent start against the Pirates, working five scoreless innings while allowing only two hits and a walk. He'll be awarded a second straight start on the back of his strong effort, and the 24-year-old lefty likely gained some additional security in the rotation Monday, when Aaron Civale (finger) suffered an injury that will likely keep him on the shelf until late July or early August.