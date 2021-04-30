Hentges will take the rotation spot that had belonged to Logan Allen, who was demoted Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Allen beat out Cal Quantrill for Cleveland's fifth starter job but lost the position after struggling to a 9.19 ERA in his first five starts. The team won't turn to Quantrill to replace him, however, but will lean on Hentges instead. Hentges has given up four runs (three earned) in 5.2 innings of relief in his major-league debut this season. He skipped over Triple-A after struggling to a 5.11 ERA in 26 starts at the Double-A level in 2019.