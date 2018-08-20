Indians' Sam Hentges: On minor-league DL

Hentges was placed on the minor-league disabled list Sunday with left shoulder soreness.

Hentges compiled a 3.27 ERA and 122:53 K:BB across 118.1 innings (23 starts) with High-A Lynchburg before landing on the shelf. The move is retroactive to Aug. 16, so he'll be eligible to return Thursday should he prove ready.

Our Latest Stories