Indians' Sam Hentges: Saturday's start postponed
Hentges won't pitch Saturday against the Blue Jays since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Saturday's matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. Hentges will take the mound in Game 2 of the series while Aaron Civale starts in the matinee.
