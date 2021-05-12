Hentges allowed four hits and four walks over 4.2 scoreless innings while striking out six in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Wednesday.

Hentges made his first major-league start Wednesday, and it went reasonably well. He threw 46 of his 84 pitches for strikes and none of his mistakes ended up on the scoreboard. The southpaw owns a 3.29 ERA through 13.2 innings, although his 1.76 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB are a cause for concern. The 24-year-old tentatively lines up for his next start versus the Angels next week.