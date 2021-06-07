Hentges allowed five runs on nine hits and struck out two across 1.2 innings of Sunday's 18-5 loss to Baltimore.

After the southpaw navigated the third inning without much trouble, he remained in the game for the fourth. That didn't go as well, as Hentges struggled until Trevor Stephan relieved him. Hentges has collected an 8.51 ERA, 2.30 WHIP and 26:15 K:BB across 24.1 innings this year. He hasn't inspired much confidence as either a starter or a reliever through nine outings (four starts).