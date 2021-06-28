Hentges (1-2) allowed six runs on six hits and four walks while striking out a batter over 3.1 innings as he took the loss against the Twins on Sunday.

Hentges had some difficulty locating the strike zone Sunday, as he threw just 38 of his 72 pitches for strikes. His four walks are tied for the most in an outing this season. The 24-year-old did not pitch a clean inning after giving up a run in the first, two in the second, one in the third and two more in the fourth. Hentges hadn't given up a home run since May 17 but surrendered a two-run blast off the bat of Andrelton Simmons in the second and a solo shot to Josh Donaldson in the third. He now owns a 7.32 ERA, 1.99 WHIP and 38:20 K:BB over 35.2 innings. His spot in the rotation should still be safe for now with Cleveland dealing with injuries to their top three arms but lines up for a daunting matchup against the red-hot Astros this week.