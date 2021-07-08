Hentges (1-4) took the loss in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Tampa Bay. He allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three in 4.1 innings.

While Hentges pitched into the fifth inning for the first time since June 20, he got no offensive support from his Cleveland teammates. The rookie southpaw continues to struggle with an 8.23 ERA, 2.04 WHIP and 44:25 K:BB across 42.2 innings this season. He's started eight of his 15 appearances, but his spot in the rotation will likely be in jeopardy when some of Cleveland's injured arms return.