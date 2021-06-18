Hentges allowed a hit and struck out three in a scoreless inning in Thursday's 10-3 win over Baltimore.

Hentges has struggled in a versatile role this year, with a 7.57 ERA, 2.12 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB across 27.1 innings. He's made four of his 11 appearances as a starter. The southpaw is currently projected to make a start Sunday in Pittsburgh, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. It's unclear how many innings Hentges will be expected to log in that outing, as he hasn't covered more than 2.1 innings in his last four appearances dating back to May 30.