Hentges allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and struck out two over three innings in Wednesday's 10-2 loss to the Twins.

Hentges worked the most innings of any Cleveland pitcher Wednesday after an ugly start from Logan Allen. The 24-year-old Hentges has a 4.76 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and six strikeouts with no walks over 5.2 innings this season. He had a 5.11 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 26 starts with Double-A Akron in 2019, so there's a track record as a starter if manager Terry Francona wants to call on the southpaw for a rotation spot in the near future. Cal Quantrill is also in the mix for the fifth starter role.