site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-sandy-leon-on-family-medical-emergency-list | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Sandy Leon: On family medical emergency list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Leon was placed on the family medical emergency list Tuesday.
Leon will miss at least three days. When he returns, he won't be the team's top catcher, as Roberto Perez returned from a shoulder injury in a corresponding move.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.