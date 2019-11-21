Play

Indians' Scott Moss: Added to 40-man roster

Moss was added to Cleveland's 40-man roster Wednesday.

Moss was acquired by the Indians at the July trade deadline, so it's not a major surprise the organization wants to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The 25-year-old was promoted to Triple-A Columbus in mid-August and excelled with a 1.93 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB over 18.2 innings.

