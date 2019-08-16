Indians' Scott Moss: Heading to Triple-A
Moss was promoted from Double-A Akron to Triple-A Columbus and will start Friday.
Moss was shipped to the Indians at the trade deadline as part of the deal for Trevor Bauer, and he impressed in his two starts with Akron as he allowed one unearned run on three hits over 10 innings. The 24-year-old ended up with a 3.13 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 136:62 K:BB in 22 starts at Double-A this season.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...