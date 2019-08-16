Indians' Scott Moss: Heading to Triple-A

Moss was promoted from Double-A Akron to Triple-A Columbus and will start Friday.

Moss was shipped to the Indians at the trade deadline as part of the deal for Trevor Bauer, and he impressed in his two starts with Akron as he allowed one unearned run on three hits over 10 innings. The 24-year-old ended up with a 3.13 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 136:62 K:BB in 22 starts at Double-A this season.

