Indians' Scott Moss: Included in Bauer trade
Moss and Yasiel Puig were traded from the Reds to the Indians on Tuesday as part of a three-team deal with the Padres, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
Moss is one of the more minor pieces heading to Cleveland for Trevor Bauer, which also receives Franmil Reyes, Logan Allen and Victor Nova from San Diego. Taylor Trammell is the lone piece joining the Friars in the deal. Moss has a 3.44 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 123:57 K:BB over 102 innings at Double-A this season.
