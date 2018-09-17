Bieber (10-4) allowed five runs on nine hits with no walks across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Tigers. He struck out four.

Bieber allowed just a sacrifice fly through the first four frames before running into trouble in the fifth, when he gave up a run-scoring single before Jim Adduci launched a three-run home run to left. He threw an impressive 74 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced nine groundball outs, but the rough inning was enough to give him his fourth loss of the season. Bieber was coming off back-to-back quality starts and will look to get back on track this weekend against the Red Sox.