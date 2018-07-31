Indians' Shane Bieber: Allows four runs in no-decision
Bieber allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks across 6.1 innings Monday in a no-decision against the Twins. He struck out seven.
Bieber allowed two runs on two hits and an error in the second inning before allowing another pair after loading the bases in the fifth. In his defense, both hits in the latter inning were of the infield variety and he battled back to escape the jam before it became worse. Bieber was shelled for seven runs in just 1.2 innings in his previous outing, so this quality start was a positive sign for the rookie moving forward. His ERA sits at 4.73 after some rocky recent outings, but he remains worthy of consideration in fantasy lineups this weekend against the Angels.
