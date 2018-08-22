Bieber (7-2) gave up three runs on five hits and zero walks while striking out five in 6.1 innings Tuesday in Boston. He picked up the win.

After winning four of his first five big-league starts, Bieber posted a 5.50 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over his next seven starts (37.2 innings). Fantasy owners may have lost faith after that run, but this was an impressive win on the road against an offense that leads the majors with a 117 wRC+ against right-handed pitching. He will look to build on this outing with a much more favorable matchup in Kansas City on Sunday.