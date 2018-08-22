Indians' Shane Bieber: Banks impressive win in Boston
Bieber (7-2) gave up three runs on five hits and zero walks while striking out five in 6.1 innings Tuesday in Boston. He picked up the win.
After winning four of his first five big-league starts, Bieber posted a 5.50 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over his next seven starts (37.2 innings). Fantasy owners may have lost faith after that run, but this was an impressive win on the road against an offense that leads the majors with a 117 wRC+ against right-handed pitching. He will look to build on this outing with a much more favorable matchup in Kansas City on Sunday.
More News
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Early exit against Reds•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Notches sixth victory•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Hit hard in loss to Pirates•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Up for Tuesday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...