Biber (5-0) picked up the win in Thursday's 2-0 victory over the Pirates after allowing six hits over six scoreless innings. He struck out 11 without walking a batter.

The right-hander remains on a Cy Young trajectory. Bieber has fanned double-digit batters in four of his six starts this year -- joining Cleveland legends Bob Feller and Sam McDowell as the only pitchers in franchise history to begin a season with that kind of strikeout binge -- to fuel a jaw-dropping 65:6 K:BB through 40.2 innings, and his 1.11 ERA leads the American League. He'll next take the mound Tuesday, at home against the Twins.