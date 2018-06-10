Bieber will remain at Triple-A Columbus when the Indians next require a fifth starter for the rotation Tuesday against the Tigers, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Bieber was on his way to promising MLB debut May 31 against the Twins in allowing only two baserunners over the first four frames, but he unraveled thereafter, finishing the outing with four runs surrendered on eight hits and a walk in 5.2 innings. The late meltdown was enough to give the Indians pause for the time being in promoting Bieber back to the big leagues, affording Triple-A rotation mate Adam Plutko another look with Cleveland. Plutko has posted a credible 3.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over three starts with the Tribe this season, but a measly 5.9 K/9 along with a .185 BABIP suggests regression is likely coming. If Plutko falters Tuesday or in any of his subsequent starts, the Indians could give Bieber another chance to solidify a rotation spot.