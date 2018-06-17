The Indians recalled Bieber from Triple-A Columbus ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Twins, Nick Camino of Newsradio WTAM 1100 reports.

Bieber was added to the Cleveland rotation on short notice after Adam Plutko, the pitcher who was previously scheduled to start Sunday, was needed in long relief Saturday following Carlos Carrasco's departure in the second inning with a bruised right elbow. The Tribe placed Carrasco on the disabled list Sunday, so it appears Bieber could make at least one additional start if he performs capably in his return to the big leagues assuming Cleveland elects to maintain a five-man rotation. Bieber previously made his MLB debut against these same Twins in Minnesota on May 31, covering 5.2 innings and conceding four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six.