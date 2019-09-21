Bieber (15-7) picked up the win after surrendering two runs on seven hits while striking out seven over 7.1 innings Friday night against the Phillies.

The Indians spotted Bieber an early 4-0 lead, and he wouldn't let the Phillies score until the fifth inning. He would depart after firing 67 of 101 pitches for strikes while throwing first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 28 batters he faced. Bieber has now registered three wins in his last four outings.