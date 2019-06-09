Bieber gave up five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four through 1.2 innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Sunday.

Bieber struck out the side in the first inning before collapsing in a five-run second inning. While he is having a decent season overall, the home runs are becoming a problem as he has allowed six in his last three starts. He has a 5-2 record with a 4.07 ERA and 11.2 K/9 through 13 starts this season. Bieber will make his next start Saturday against the Tigers at Comerica Park.