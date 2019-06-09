Indians' Shane Bieber: Crushed in no-decision
Bieber gave up five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four through 1.2 innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Sunday.
Bieber struck out the side in the first inning before collapsing in a five-run second inning. While he is having a decent season overall, the home runs are becoming a problem as he has allowed six in his last three starts. He has a 5-2 record with a 4.07 ERA and 11.2 K/9 through 13 starts this season. Bieber will make his next start Saturday against the Tigers at Comerica Park.
More News
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Fires seven strong frames•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Gets win despite tough outing•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Racks up double-digit K's again•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Posts 15-strikeout shutout•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Start moved to Sunday•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Hit hard in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...