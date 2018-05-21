Indians' Shane Bieber: Dazzles in eight innings Sunday
Bieber tossed eight scoreless innings Sunday for Triple-A Columbus in its 2-1 win over Charlotte. He gave up three hits and no walks and struck out eight.
Though the righty doesn't possess overwhelming stuff, his stellar command and control has aided his emergence this season as one of the more dominant arms in the upper minors. Across 58.1 innings between Double-A Akron and Triple-A this season, Bieber has rung up a 1.32 ERA and 54:3 K:BB through 58.1 innings, while also generating groundballs at a steady clip. With the Indians in search of a reliable fifth starter after Josh Tomlin was demoted to the bullpen over the weekend, it may not take long for Bieber to receive a call to the big leagues if Adam Plutko or some of the Indians' more seasoned alternatives are unable to provide quality innings at the back of the rotation.
