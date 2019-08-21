Indians' Shane Bieber: Dealt second consecutive loss
Bieber (12-6) was handed the loss Tuesday against the Mets after surrendering four runs (two earned) on four hits over six innings. He had seven strikeouts and one walk.
Bieber allowed a pair of two-run homers Tuesday, but he was charged with only two earned runs due to a sixth-inning error in the outfield. It's the 24-year-old's second straight quality start but also his second straight loss, which is his first losing streak of the season. Bieber will try to get back in the win column Sunday versus the Royals.
