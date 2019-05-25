Bieber surrendered one run on four hits and four walks while striking out 10 over five innings Friday night in a no-decision against the Rays.

Bieber gave up a run in the first inning on a single to right field, but he managed to settle down and deliver four consecutive scoreless frames before being lifted. He likely would've been able to work deeper into the ballgame had it not been for his elevated pitch count. Bieber threw 111 pitches, 67 for strikes. Following Friday's outing, the 23-year-old has posted a 3.11 ERA with 79 punchouts over 63.2 frames in 2019.