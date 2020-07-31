Bieber (2-0) earned the win against Minnesota on Thursday, pitching eight scoreless innings and allowing three hits while striking out 13.

If you're looking to identify the most impressive pitcher to begin the 2020 campaign, the search ends with Bieber -- he has yet to allow a run in his first two starts while yielding only seven hits and racking up 27 strikeouts over 14 innings. The right-hander evolved into a legitimate ace last season and has taken that a step further in 2020, following his dominant first start with a complete shutdown of a potent Minnesota offense. All three hits against Bieber on Thursday were singles, and he induced an impressive 22 swinging strikes en route to 13 punchouts. Bieber will look to extend his scorching start to the campaign Tuesday in an intrastate matchup at Cincinnati.