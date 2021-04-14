Bieber (1-1) earned the win over the White Sox on Tuesday, pitching nine scoreless innings and allowing three hits along with one walk while striking out 11.

The right-hander technically didn't toss a complete game since the contest wasn't decided until the 10th frame, but he still picked up a victory thanks to a pair of Cleveland runs in the top of the 10th. Bieber went toe-to-toe with fellow ace Lucas Giolito throughout the contest, ultimately outlasting the Chicago hurler. The reigning AL Cy Young award winner threw 85 of his 113 pitches for strikes and induced 20 swings-and-misses while pushing his season strikeout total to 35 over 21.1 innings. Bieber will look to extend his superb start to the campaign Sunday at Cincinnati.