Bieber (13-7) allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine across seven innings to earn the win Wednesday against the White Sox.

Bieber allowed both of his earned runs in the second inning after allowing the first two batters he faced to reach base. However, he dominated the White Sox from there, turning in his ninth consecutive start of six frames or more -- allowing more than two earned runs only once in that span. As a result, Bieber has maintained a sparkling 1.01 WHIP and strong 3.24 ERA while also racking up 233 punchouts across 188.2 innings. He's slated make his next start Monday at the Angels.