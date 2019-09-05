Indians' Shane Bieber: Earns 13th win
Bieber (13-7) allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine across seven innings to earn the win Wednesday against the White Sox.
Bieber allowed both of his earned runs in the second inning after allowing the first two batters he faced to reach base. However, he dominated the White Sox from there, turning in his ninth consecutive start of six frames or more -- allowing more than two earned runs only once in that span. As a result, Bieber has maintained a sparkling 1.01 WHIP and strong 3.24 ERA while also racking up 233 punchouts across 188.2 innings. He's slated make his next start Monday at the Angels.
More News
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Saddled with tough-luck loss•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Dealt second consecutive loss•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Whiffs seven in loss•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Fans 11 in win No. 12•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Tosses complete game for 11th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start