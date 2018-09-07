Indians' Shane Bieber: Earns ninth win
Bieber (9-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across 6.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Blue Jays.
All four of the runs against Bieber came in the fourth inning, when he allowed four of the first five batters he faced to reach base. Otherwise, it was an impressive outing for him as 15 of his 19 outs came on either groundballs or strikeouts, greatly limiting the Blue Jays chance to do damage. The performance was a welcomed change for Bieber, as he had failed to record a quality start in three of his past four starts.
