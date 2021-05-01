Bieber (3-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and walk over six innings Friday, fanning 11 and earning a win over the White Sox.

Bieber gave up all three runs during the second and third innings but luckily his offense had already hung four runs on Dallas Keuchel. The 25-year-old righty struck out double-digit batters for the fifth time in six starts but the seven hits allowed are a season-worst for him. Still, he's sporting a strong 2.76 ERA and 68:14 K:BB through 42.1 frames. Bieber is expected to take the mound in Kansas City next week.