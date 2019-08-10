Indians' Shane Bieber: Fans 11 in win No. 12
Bieber (12-4) struck out 11 and picked up the win in Friday's 6-2 victory over the Twins, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks over seven innings.
The right-hander did get tagged for a couple of solo homers, but otherwise Bieber was dominant once again. Over his last eight trips to the mound he's delivered seven quality starts -- including two complete games -- going 6-1 with a 2.40 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 71:9 K:BB over 60 innings. Bieber will look to keep rolling in his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Red Sox.
