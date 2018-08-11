Indians' Shane Bieber: Fans eight in no-decision
Bieber didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 1-0 loss to the White Sox, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings and allowing three hits and two walks while striking out eight.
It was his best performance since he shut down the Tigers for seven innings back on June 22. Bieber sometimes catches too much of the plate for his own good at this stage of his career, but his 39:9 K:BB in 39.1 innings since the beginning of July is excellent. The rookie will take a 4.24 ERA into his next outing Wednesday in Cincinnati.
