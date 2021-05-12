Bieber (4-2) picked up the win Tuesday against the Cubs after giving up two runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and three walks over 6.2 innings.

The right-hander certainly wasn't at his best as threw 121 pitches and had a season-low eight strikeouts, but he delivered another quality start while scattering 13 baserunners. Bieber has yet to surrender more than three earned runs in any start this season and has a 2.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 85:18 K:BB across 55 frames in 2021.