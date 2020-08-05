Bieber (3-0) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over 7.2 innings in a win over the Reds on Tuesday.

The Reds got to Bieber for a pair of solo homers -- the first home runs Bieber has allowed this season -- but that was the extent of the damage. Bieber had 23 called strikes and 18 swinging strikes on 106 pitches, and now sits tied with Gerrit Cole and Sonny Gray atop the wins leaderboard. Cleveland's No. 1 starter is solidifying his place among the elite and will look to keep it going this weekend in a road matchup against the White Sox.