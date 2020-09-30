Bieber (0-1) allowed seven runs across 4.2 innings of work. He allowed nine hits and two walks while striking out seven recording the loss Tuesday to the Yankees in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round.

Bieber had not allowed more than three earned runs in any start during the regular season; yet, allowed seven Tuesday. The 25-year-old threw 62 of his 105 pitches for strikes but the Yankees were successful in driving up his pitch count, resulting in his shortest start in 2020. The right-hander's next chance at taking the mound would be if the Indians can advance to the AL Division Series.