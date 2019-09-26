Indians' Shane Bieber: Fans seven in loss
Bieber (15-8) took the loss Wednesday as Cleveland was downed 8-3 by the White Sox, giving up five runs (three earned) on 10 hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out seven.
A Carlos Santana throwing error saved a little damage to Bieber's ERA, but the right-hander was still not at his sharpest on a night when Cleveland could not afford a loss -- the club is now five games back of the Twins in the AL Central with four to play, and they've fallen 1.5 games behind the Rays for the second wild-card spot as well. Unless he's needed in a play-in game, Bieber finishes up 2019 with a 3.28 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 259:40 K:BB through 214.1 innings.
