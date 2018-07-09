Indians' Shane Bieber: Fans seven Sunday
Bieber (4-1) surrendered four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings as he took the loss Sunday against Oakland.
Bieber was cruising through five innings, allowing just two runs, but Stephen Piscotty extended the lead to four in the sixth inning after a two-run homer. The Indians didn't offer Bieber any run support, as they were held out of the scoring column. Bieber has given up four runs in each of his last two starts, although he managed to pick up the win in his previous outing with a little help from his offense. The 23-year-old right-hander owns a 3.47 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 36:6 K:BB over 36.1 innings this season, and he figures to pitch next Friday against the Yankees.
More News
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Improves to 4-0•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Locks up rotation spot•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Stays hot with third win•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Stifles Tigers in Friday's win•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Leapfrogs Plutko in pitching order•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Called up for start Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SP turning back the clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...