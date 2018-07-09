Bieber (4-1) surrendered four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings as he took the loss Sunday against Oakland.

Bieber was cruising through five innings, allowing just two runs, but Stephen Piscotty extended the lead to four in the sixth inning after a two-run homer. The Indians didn't offer Bieber any run support, as they were held out of the scoring column. Bieber has given up four runs in each of his last two starts, although he managed to pick up the win in his previous outing with a little help from his offense. The 23-year-old right-hander owns a 3.47 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 36:6 K:BB over 36.1 innings this season, and he figures to pitch next Friday against the Yankees.