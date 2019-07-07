Bieber (8-3) earned the win Saturday at Cincinnati after allowing two runs on four hits over eight innings. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.

Bieber served up a two-run homer to Yasiel Puig in the first inning, but he gave up only two hits across the next seven-plus frames to notch his eighth win of the season. The 24-year-old finishes the first half with a 3.45 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 141:23 K:BB over 112.1 innings to earn the first All-Star selection of his career.