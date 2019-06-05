Bieber (5-2) earned the win against the Twins on Tuesday by allowing two runs on five hits across seven innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Bieber served up a pair of solo homers to Marwin Gonzalez and Eddie Rosario, but otherwise kept the Twins in check all evening. It's a quality rebound performance for the 24-year-old after giving up six runs to the Red Sox last week. Bieber has a 3.67 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 85:17 K:BB over 68.2 innings and lines up to pitch Sunday versus the Yankees.